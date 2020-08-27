Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
900 the east mall

Toronto is getting some weird new twisted condo buildings

Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Four new condo towers are set to go up at 900 The East Mall in Etobicoke, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, and their twisted design is like no other development in the GTA.

Harhay Developments, the company behind the new project, recently submitted an amended plan to the City of Toronto after first submitting Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendment applications in October 2019.

The new plan proposes two towers standing at 20 and 21 storeys, respectively, located slightly south of where they were originally planned to be, as well as two other 21-storey towers near Highway 427. 

900 the east mall

Aerial view of the proposed development site

And while the original development was set to include 882 residential units, the latest plan calls for a reduction to 858.

The units, to be designed by CORE Architects, would include 51 studios, 444 one-bedrooms, 272 two-bedrooms and 91 three-bedrooms.

A total of 5,824 square metres of office space is also slated for the development, as well as retail space in the southeastern tower and at the northeastern end of the property.

Ground-level and underground parking would provide 789 vehicle spots and 653 bicycle spaces, and a daycare is set to be located in the ground floor of the southeastern building. 

While several changes were made to the original proposal, the unique twisting design of the towers was maintained.

"The twisting structure of the towers was able to be maintained which will give these building a sense of movement when viewed from different angles, particularly while driving past on the 427/401," reads the cover letter of the most recent submission.

900 the east mall

Looking east at the proposed development

A public park is also being proposed for the property, as well as some privately-owned publicly-accessible space and a private road.

The developers have proposed a two-phase approach to construction, with the two easternmost towers, some underground parking, the park and a portion of the private road to be built first — and the remaining two buildings to be completed second.

Photos by

City of Toronto submission

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

There's a $160,000 house for sale on the Toronto Islands right now

Toronto is getting some weird new twisted condo buildings

It's better to rent than buy a condo in most Toronto neighbourhoods right now

Toronto is finally starting to enforce its own short term rental rules

Toronto rent prices declined for 8th straight month and are down big since last year

Humber College in Toronto is getting a breathtaking new cultural hub

Toronto is getting a new hotel in the most unlikely place

Tiny house in Toronto listed for $1 million sells for $800k over asking