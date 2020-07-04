Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
256 queen west toronto

The space that used to be home to Pages bookstore is for lease again

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just a few years after moving in, the tenant of 256 Queen St. West has cleared out, leaving the building empty once more. 

The home organization store Solutions, which moved into the property at the end of 2017, has officially packed up and moved most of its office ware, shelving, and laundry baskets out of the Queen West space. 

That means the 3,847-square-foot store is vacant and up for lease— which is pretty much how we're used to seeing the property anyway. 

It's now renting out for $65 per square foot, which is about $10 less than what it was renting for a couple of years ago

Pandemic notwithstanding, 256 Queen St. has struggled for years to find a tenant since the beloved bookstore Pages was forced to move out due to skyrocketing rent. 

After more than 20 years, Marc Glassman packed up his popular bookstore and left the property in 2009, leaving Queen West in shock and badly in need of a good book store (there's nary a substitute in sight, especially since the closure of BMV). 

After Pages, the storefront sat empty for eight years before Solutions arrived. 

Now that it's gone, the entirety of 256 Queen St. (including what used to be Black Market before it moves across the street) sits dark. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The space that used to be home to Pages bookstore is for lease again

Toronto neighbourhoods oppose U of T's plans for landmark building

New data shows just how bad landlords are behaving in Toronto right now

The average rent for an apartment in Toronto continues to fall

Toronto just got a new pet and eco-friendly hotel by the airport

Toronto home sales starting to recover from pandemic lows

Toronto new home sales are the lowest right now that they've been in 20 years

Toronto is getting a new hotel next to the waterfront