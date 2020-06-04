Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 21 minutes ago
airbnb ontario

Ontario just lifted the ban on short-term rentals and Airbnb

Ontario has given the greenlight for Airbnb and short-term rentals to start operating once more. 

Two months after the Province put Airbnb on the non-essential list of businesses, Ford's government has announced that it's lifting the temporary ban on short-term rentals this Friday. 

That includes a number of summer destinations like cabins, lodges, and cottages, said the Minister of Economic Development Victor Fedeli this afternoon in a Tweet. 

Many short-term rentals, which are defined as rentals that are 28 days or less, have been acting as emergency housing for those in need during since April 4. 

The Province released a statement Thursday with safety guidelines for operators and anyone renting during the pandemic. 

The news comes after Ontario reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in more than three weeks

It also comes a month after the Premier urged people not to flock from their downtown homes to cottage country during the pandemic. 

Lead photo by

Airbnb

