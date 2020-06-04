Ontario just lifted the ban on short-term rentals and Airbnb

Ontario has given the greenlight for Airbnb and short-term rentals to start operating once more.

Two months after the Province put Airbnb on the non-essential list of businesses, Ford's government has announced that it's lifting the temporary ban on short-term rentals this Friday.

That includes a number of summer destinations like cabins, lodges, and cottages, said the Minister of Economic Development Victor Fedeli this afternoon in a Tweet.

NEW! Short term rentals including lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and B&Bs will be allowed to resume operations in Ontario starting June 5 at 12:01 a.m. pic.twitter.com/wIRVGpMPNE — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) June 4, 2020

Many short-term rentals, which are defined as rentals that are 28 days or less, have been acting as emergency housing for those in need during since April 4.

The Province released a statement Thursday with safety guidelines for operators and anyone renting during the pandemic.

The news comes after Ontario reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in more than three weeks.

Short Term Rentals, like Airbnb. There are half a dozen in my condo building... There is a significant risk with visitors. I think it is irresponsible to allow for STRs in a hot zone Toronto/GTA at this time. — Adam (@Adam_Antz) June 4, 2020

It also comes a month after the Premier urged people not to flock from their downtown homes to cottage country during the pandemic.