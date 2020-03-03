House of the week: 88 South Drive

Built in 1888 this Toronto home is grand and stately, with an interior that nods to its by-gone era past.

The home has been updated throughout and is beautiful with lots of character.

The stunning foyer with arched entry ways leads into the home with large principle rooms.

The back of the home is open concept with the kitchen and living room overlooking the back garden.

The kitchen while modern, seems almost like an afterthought tucked away in the corner with not a lot of counter space.

If you like entertaining this might not be ideal.

The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The master suite is bright, spacious and cozy with a fireplace in both the bedroom and the en suite.

The other bedrooms are cute with slopped ceilings and quirky windows.

The basement has more living space with a comfortable rec room.

There's also a sizeable wine cellar.

The big draw to the home is the breathtaking backyard with a pool, lots of trees and an outdoor kitchen. It's perfect for summertime pool parties and BBQs.

Specs

Address: 88 South Drive

Price: $9,995,000

Land Size: 62.01 x 214 feet

Bedrooms: 6 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 63

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger

Listing ID: C4689606

Good For

Outdoor entertaining. Yes, Toronto is currently under a blanket of snow but come summer this backyard is where you want to be.

Move On If

You want a bigger indoor kitchen.