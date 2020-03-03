Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
88 south drive toronto

House of the week: 88 South Drive

Built in 1888 this Toronto home is grand and stately, with an interior that nods to its by-gone era past. 88 south drive toronto

The home has been updated throughout and is beautiful with lots of character.

88 south drive torontoThe stunning foyer with arched entry ways leads into the home with large principle rooms. 

88 south drive torontoThe back of the home is open concept with the kitchen and living room overlooking the back garden. 

88 south drive torontoThe kitchen while modern, seems almost like an afterthought tucked away in the corner with not a lot of counter space.

88 south drive torontoIf you like entertaining this might not be ideal. 

88 south drive torontoThe home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

88 south drive torontoThe master suite is bright, spacious and cozy with a fireplace in both the bedroom and the en suite. 

88 south drive torontoThe other bedrooms are cute with slopped ceilings and quirky windows. 

88 south drive torontoThe basement has more living space with a comfortable rec room. 

88 south drive torontoThere's also a sizeable wine cellar.

88 south drive torontoThe big draw to the home is the breathtaking backyard with a pool, lots of trees and an outdoor kitchen. It's perfect for summertime pool parties and BBQs.  88 south drive toronto

Good For

Outdoor entertaining. Yes, Toronto is currently under a blanket of snow but come summer this backyard is where you want to be. 88 south drive toronto

Move On If

You want a bigger indoor kitchen. 88 south drive toronto

Bird House Media

