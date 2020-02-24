Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cresford developments

One of Toronto's biggest condo developers is said to be having a cash crisis

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto-based development giant behind multiple residential highrises in the downtown core is apparently not doing as well as people may think.

New information suggests that Cresford Developments — which is currently building a number of projects in the city, including condos at Bay and Yorkville as well as an 85-storey tower at Yonge and Gerrard — is experiencing what the company's former president has called "a cash crisis."

The claim is part of that employee's wrongful dismissal suit obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The suit states that based on the former president's knowledge, Cresford "does not currently have" the funding to complete its ongoing projects and fulfill all of the financial obligations it has to stakeholders, primarily due to unanticipated construction costs.

Between the four complexes that are mid-development, the company has pre-sold nearly 2,000 units with thousands yet to fill, according to the Globe. The suit claims Cresford has been internally shifting money between older and newer projects to cover bills.

The company has since filed a counterclaim, saying that the former president has grossly exaggerated the "size and urgency" of Cresford's financial issues — but it does admit that said financial issues exist.

Cresford also alleges that the ex-employee breached fiduciary duty while still employed at the firm, and is seeking millions in damages for her mismanagement.

Overall, it seems like a concerning amount of drama from a massive and supposedly venerable luxury condo developer — surely not a good sign for prospective buyers and investors.

Lead photo by

KPF

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

One of Toronto's biggest condo developers is said to be having a cash crisis

This Airbnb in Toronto is totally packed with nostalgia

Toronto's neighbourhood of the future will have trash-sucking garbage tubes

There are almost 10,000 illegal Airbnb listings in Toronto right now

Sold! This is what a $7 million condo looks like in Toronto

Toronto to investigate the shocking rise of renovictions in the city

Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

Rental of the week: somewhere in Scarborough