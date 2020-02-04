House of the week: 139 Sheldrake Boulevard

The outside of this Toronto house reminds me of government buildings or my old high school.

I don't know if it's the red brick or the block-like structure but the interior is a far cry from grey carpets and plastic chairs.

This home is modern, sleek and stylish. With soaring ceilings, large windows and a dramatic glass staircase, the house is a true masterpiece.

The main floor is open concept and filled with natural light.

However, the spaces are made distinct with the creative use of cabinetry to section off the dining room from the kitchen, for example.

The wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows at the back of the house allow for lots of natural light and a lovely view of the back garden.

The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The master suite is as expected in a home of this calibre – spacious, with a walk-in closet and spa-like en suite.

But my favourite part of the home is the office that sits on a mezzanine-like floor, overlooking the dining area. The rich wood and big book cases make it the perfect home office.

Specs

Address: 139 Sheldrake Boulevard

Price: $5,950,000

Land Size: 40 x 150 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 79

Transit Score: 79

Listing agent: Kelly Fulton

Listing ID: C4678021

Good For

Entertaining. The main floor is perfectly laid out to host a rocking dinner or cocktail party.

Move On If

You don't enjoy the government-style outside facade.