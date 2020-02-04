Real Estate
139 Sheldrake Boulevard Toronto

House of the week: 139 Sheldrake Boulevard

The outside of this Toronto house reminds me of government buildings or my old high school.

I don't know if it's the red brick or the block-like structure but the interior is a far cry from grey carpets and plastic chairs. 139 Sheldrake Boulevard Toronto

This home is modern, sleek and stylish. With soaring ceilings, large windows and a dramatic glass staircase, the house is a true masterpiece. 

139 Sheldrake Boulevard TorontoThe main floor is open concept and filled with natural light.

139 Sheldrake Boulevard TorontoHowever, the spaces are made distinct with the creative use of cabinetry to section off the dining room from the kitchen, for example. 

139 Sheldrake Boulevard TorontoThe wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows at the back of the house allow for lots of natural light and a lovely view of the back garden. 

139 Sheldrake Boulevard TorontoThe home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

139 Sheldrake Boulevard TorontoThe master suite is as expected in a home of this calibre – spacious, with a walk-in closet and spa-like en suite. 

139 Sheldrake Boulevard TorontoBut my favourite part of the home is the office that sits on a mezzanine-like floor, overlooking the dining area. The rich wood and big book cases make it the perfect home office. 139 Sheldrake Boulevard Toronto

Specs 
Good For

Entertaining. The main floor is perfectly laid out to host a rocking dinner or cocktail party. 139 Sheldrake Boulevard Toronto

Move On If

You don't enjoy the government-style outside facade. 139 Sheldrake Boulevard Toronto

Lead photo by

kellyfulton.ca

