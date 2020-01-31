Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
31 knightswood road toronto

House of the week: 31 Knightswood Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto mansion is almost too unreal to be believed.

While there's most of your standard mansion stuff, like a grand foyer, a huge dining room and elegant sitting rooms.  31 knightswood road torontoThere's also some more unusual features to this home. 

31 knightswood road torontoFor example, there's a literal rainforest bathroom complete with rainforest sounds. And don't get me started on the armed knight that comes with the house.

31 knightswood road torontoDesigned by renowned Peter Higgins, the Hoggs Hollow stone manor is an eye-popping sight to behold. 

31 knightswood road torontoThe home boasts 15,000-square-feet of living space.

31 knightswood road torontoThis includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a library and all the other normal living spaces, like a kitchen. 

31 knightswood road torontoThe master suite has "his and hers" dressing rooms and a 13-piece en suite. I don't even know what all the pieces are! 

31 knightswood road torontoThe interior is ornate with intricate crown mouldings, large chandeliers, and other details suited for a European palace. 

31 knightswood road torontoThe home also features a wine cellar, home theatre and a garage big enough for 11 cars. 

31 knightswood road torontoIf that wasn't enough the backyard has an in ground pool with a hot tub and a slide aka the childhood dream pool! 31 knightswood road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 31 Knightswood Road
  • Price: $13,500,000
  • Land Size: 22.17 x 105 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 10
  • Parking: 23
  • Walk Score: 8
  • Transit Score: 71 
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen
  • Listing ID: C465593931 knightswood road toronto
Good For

Golfers. The property is right beside the Rosedale golf club and there’s a golf simulator in the basement. 31 knightswood road toronto

Move On If

Your budget or tastes prefer more modest accommodations.31 knightswood road toronto

Lead photo by

barrycohenhomes.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 31 Knightswood Road

This Airbnb in Toronto comes with a sauna for only $68 a night

Sold! This is what a $6 million condo looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 377 Madison Avenue

Toronto home prices expected to skyrocket in 2020

Rental of the week: somewhere near Glencairn subway station

House of the week: 283 Kenilworth Avenue

This is what an Airbnb for $100 a night in Toronto looks like