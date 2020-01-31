House of the week: 31 Knightswood Road

This Toronto mansion is almost too unreal to be believed.

While there's most of your standard mansion stuff, like a grand foyer, a huge dining room and elegant sitting rooms. There's also some more unusual features to this home.

For example, there's a literal rainforest bathroom complete with rainforest sounds. And don't get me started on the armed knight that comes with the house.

Designed by renowned Peter Higgins, the Hoggs Hollow stone manor is an eye-popping sight to behold.

The home boasts 15,000-square-feet of living space.

This includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a library and all the other normal living spaces, like a kitchen.

The master suite has "his and hers" dressing rooms and a 13-piece en suite. I don't even know what all the pieces are!

The interior is ornate with intricate crown mouldings, large chandeliers, and other details suited for a European palace.

The home also features a wine cellar, home theatre and a garage big enough for 11 cars.

If that wasn't enough the backyard has an in ground pool with a hot tub and a slide aka the childhood dream pool!

Specs

Address: 31 Knightswood Road

Price: $13,500,000

Land Size: 22.17 x 105 feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 10

Parking: 23

Walk Score: 8

Transit Score: 71

Listing agent: Barry Cohen

Listing ID: C4655939

Good For

Golfers. The property is right beside the Rosedale golf club and there’s a golf simulator in the basement.

Move On If

Your budget or tastes prefer more modest accommodations.