Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
west st clair west

Apparently Toronto now has a neighbourhood called West St. Clair West

Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
Condo developers are often willing to go to great lengths to attract residents to their new buildings, including but not limited to inventing new neighbourhoods altogether. 

Case in point: West St. Clair West. Have you ever heard of it? Because I sure haven't.

Yet somehow a press release for a new development is advertising it as being built in the coveted West St. Clair West neighbourhood.

"Major transformation underway along West St. Clair West as SCOUT Condos breaks ground," the release's title reads. 

The official website for the new condo development takes it even further.

"Known for its distinct local culture, West St. Clair West is a welcoming place," the website states. "Vibrant. Authentic. 100 [per cent] unique. Filled with interesting people and and engaging streets. A cultural hub. A generational playground." 

The inventive neighbourhood title appears to be trying to co-opt the trendiness that is West Queen West, similar to a few years back when a condo company dubbed Corktown the city's Lower East Side in attempt to be more like New York City. 

In reality, SCOUT Condos is being built at 1791 St. Clair Ave. West, which is technically considered Carleton Village

It may not sound as hip and up-and-coming as West St. Clair West, but at least it's a real place!

