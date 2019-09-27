Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $1 Million over asking

This house is like a Pottery Barn show home. It's beautiful, cozy and bright. The main floor has all the principal rooms. They're spacious and filled with natural light.

My favourite space is the kitchen. It has a country farm style to it, especially the little breakfast nook with the farmhouse table. I can just imagine kids sitting there and doing homework.

The home has a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The master suite is exceptional, with a total of four walk-in closets, a laundry area and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

Also from the master bedroom, you get a view of the green roof, which for any plant-lover is the dream view.

The back garden is beautifully-landscaped with lots of shade. It has an English-garden feel to it.

The only downside to this house is the fact that there isn't a garage, which for some isn't really a deal breaker, but scraping snow and ice off your car in the morning is such a hassle.

The Essentials

Address: 71 Rowanwood Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 51.38 x 122.90 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage

Hit the market at: $5,695,000

Sold for: $6,525,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a gorgeous home in Rosedale with lots of character and a master suite to die for.

Was it worth it?

Almost $1 million over asking is a lot. So, for the buyers sake I hope it was worth it. But honestly, I'm not sure it was.