Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
71 rowanwood avenue toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $1 Million over asking

This house is like a Pottery Barn show home. It's beautiful, cozy and bright. 71 rowanwood avenue torontoThe main floor has all the principal rooms. They're spacious and filled with natural light. 

71 rowanwood avenue torontoMy favourite space is the kitchen. It has a country farm style to it, especially the little breakfast nook with the farmhouse table. I can just imagine kids sitting there and doing homework.

71 rowanwood avenue torontoThe home has a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

71 rowanwood avenue torontoThe master suite is exceptional, with a total of four walk-in closets, a laundry area and a spa-like en suite bathroom. 

71 rowanwood avenue torontoAlso from the master bedroom, you get a view of the green roof, which for any plant-lover is the dream view. 

71 rowanwood avenue torontoThe back garden is beautifully-landscaped with lots of shade. It has an English-garden feel to it.  

71 rowanwood avenue torontoThe only downside to this house is the fact that there isn't a garage, which for some isn't really a deal breaker, but scraping snow and ice off your car in the morning is such a hassle. 71 rowanwood avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 71 Rowanwood Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size:  51.38 x 122.90 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage 
  • Hit the market at: $5,695,000
  • Sold for: $6,525,00071 rowanwood avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a gorgeous home in Rosedale with lots of character and a master suite to die for. 

71 rowanwood avenue toronto
Was it worth it?

Almost $1 million over asking is a lot. So, for the buyers sake I hope it was worth it. But honestly, I'm not sure it was.  71 rowanwood avenue toronto

Lead photo by

71rowanwood.com

