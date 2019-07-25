Real Estate
326 carlaw avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 326 Carlaw Avenue

This condo is in a former textile factory in Leslieville and it’s stunning. The 18-foot ceilings, mixed with the hard loft features like polished concrete floors, and exposed beams, make this place one of the cooler hard lofts on the market. 326 carlaw avenue torontoIt’s also nice to know that in terms of dollar-per-square foot, this place is actually cheaper than most. According to Strata, it’s actually $91-per-square-foot less expensive than the neighbourhood average. 

326 carlaw avenue torontoThe main level is open concept, as is common with loft conversions. There are big windows and skylights, which filter in lots of sunlight. 

326 carlaw avenue torontoThe room is essentially a giant square, so you can pretty much have any configuration you want. 

326 carlaw avenue torontoThe loft boasts two bedrooms and an office space in the mezzanine. 

326 carlaw avenue torontoThe master bedroom is on the upper level of the condo and has custom wardrobes as well as an en suite bathroom. It is in a loft space, so any loud noises will travel, but that’s the price you pay with these kind of apartments. 

326 carlaw avenue torontoThe bathrooms have also recently been renovated so they are nice, sparkly and new.

326 carlaw avenue torontoWhile, there isn’t any outdoor space yet with this unit, there are rights to build your very own private rooftop deck, so that’s nice. 326 carlaw avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #113 – 326 Carlaw Ave. 
  • Price: $1,449,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,038.80 monthly
  • Brokerage: Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
  • Listing ID: E4506575326 carlaw avenue toronto
Good For

Ambitious DIY-ers who want to custom-build a rooftop patio. 326 carlaw avenue toronto

Move On If

If you like your home to be cozier. The concrete floors, steel beams and completely open concept space can be cold and noisy, so if you don’t feel like dropping a ton of money on rugs, maybe find someplace less industrial.326 carlaw avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

