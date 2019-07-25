Condo of the week: 326 Carlaw Avenue

This condo is in a former textile factory in Leslieville and it’s stunning. The 18-foot ceilings, mixed with the hard loft features like polished concrete floors, and exposed beams, make this place one of the cooler hard lofts on the market. It’s also nice to know that in terms of dollar-per-square foot, this place is actually cheaper than most. According to Strata, it’s actually $91-per-square-foot less expensive than the neighbourhood average.

The main level is open concept, as is common with loft conversions. There are big windows and skylights, which filter in lots of sunlight.

The room is essentially a giant square, so you can pretty much have any configuration you want.

The loft boasts two bedrooms and an office space in the mezzanine.

The master bedroom is on the upper level of the condo and has custom wardrobes as well as an en suite bathroom. It is in a loft space, so any loud noises will travel, but that’s the price you pay with these kind of apartments.

The bathrooms have also recently been renovated so they are nice, sparkly and new.

While, there isn’t any outdoor space yet with this unit, there are rights to build your very own private rooftop deck, so that’s nice.

Specs

Address: #113 – 326 Carlaw Ave.

Price: $1,449,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $1,038.80 monthly

Brokerage: Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Listing ID: E4506575

Good For

Ambitious DIY-ers who want to custom-build a rooftop patio.

Move On If

If you like your home to be cozier. The concrete floors, steel beams and completely open concept space can be cold and noisy, so if you don’t feel like dropping a ton of money on rugs, maybe find someplace less industrial.