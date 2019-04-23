Real Estate
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
terra cotta house

Here's what Toronto's famous terra cotta house looks like now

Real Estate
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Look away, architectural conservationists.

The controversial demolition of a unique, 133-year-old heritage building near Toronto's Junction Triangle is complete, and what now stands there is pretty "meh" compared to its glory days.

Built by west-end Toronto builder J. Turner Sr. in 1905, the beautiful old house covered in terra cotta tiles at 20 Jerome Street went on sale in 2017 for roughly $1 million. Interior renovations were expected, but many were surprised to learn last April that the entire thing would be coming down.

Heritage status or not, the house was deemed not structurally sound after a strong wind storm blew the tiles right off it and the city lost one of its weirdest old gems.

New photos just surfaced of what replaced the standout property on Jerome Street and, while it looks nice, it isn't the terra cotta house.

The new home's owner does seem to have payed homage to the terra cotta house by preserving a few weathered tiles as accent pieces on the exterior. 

Lead photo by

Property Spaces

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Here's what Toronto's famous terra cotta house looks like now

House of the week: 18A Westmount Park Road

Sold! Picturesque Toronto home goes for $500K over asking

Condo of the week: 110A Palmerston Avenue

Popular Toronto event venue 99 Sudbury is closed for good

Massive new park and community centre planned for Toronto's Galleria Mall

Rental of the week: 2906 St. Clair Avenue East

Developers move forward with controversial Toronto condo project