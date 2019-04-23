Here's what Toronto's famous terra cotta house looks like now

Look away, architectural conservationists.

The controversial demolition of a unique, 133-year-old heritage building near Toronto's Junction Triangle is complete, and what now stands there is pretty "meh" compared to its glory days.

Built by west-end Toronto builder J. Turner Sr. in 1905, the beautiful old house covered in terra cotta tiles at 20 Jerome Street went on sale in 2017 for roughly $1 million. Interior renovations were expected, but many were surprised to learn last April that the entire thing would be coming down.

Heritage status or not, the house was deemed not structurally sound after a strong wind storm blew the tiles right off it and the city lost one of its weirdest old gems.

New photos just surfaced of what replaced the standout property on Jerome Street and, while it looks nice, it isn't the terra cotta house.

The new home's owner does seem to have payed homage to the terra cotta house by preserving a few weathered tiles as accent pieces on the exterior.