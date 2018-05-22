Toronto's famous terracotta house is about to be demolished

Yes, the rumours are true. This old wonder that has brazenly stood at 20 Jerome Street near the Junction Triangle for 113 years is being demolished.

This is very interesting move because the property itself is a heritage property and has been listed as such since 1979. Last year it went on sale for around $1 million.

“The building is not structurally sound. If you sneeze too hard, it’s going to fall down,” said Councillor Gord Perks, in an interview with the Toronto Star.

New owners of the property apparently began construction last month and are now finally getting around to levelling the property.

Although some neighbours have been very vocal about their concerns over levelling this Toronto marvel, any concerns they raise — they have this week to do so — will not impact the demolition of the house.

The house, built by west-end Toronto builder J. Turner Sr. in 1905, is covered in weathered terracotta tiles. Turner Sr. used terracotta tiles because, at one point, they were super cheap and plentiful in Ontario.