Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
50 yorkville avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 50 Yorkville Avenue

So, this is what a $12 million condo looks like. Huh. I expected more solid gold furniture to be honest, but it's still pretty dazzling.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe sub-penthouse suite at the Four Seasons Private Residence boasts almost 4,000 square feet of space, and 12-foot high windows that offer unobstructed views of the north, east and west of the city.

50 yorkville avenue torontoIt also has two corner balconies where you can watch the sunrise and the sunset.

50 yorkville avenue torontoWhen you get off your private elevator you walk right into the foyer, which I think has a diamond-encrusted chandelier. The foyer opens up into the living room and dining room, which are large and very bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and an entire wall of mirrors.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe kitchen is spacious and the cupboards are a gleaming turquoise, which almost makes it look like a kitchen found in the SIMs. It doesn't look real, but I'm kind of into it.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThere are two official bedrooms in the house.

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe master bedroom has his and hers en suites, which for couples who hate brushing their teeth together, is ideal!

50 yorkville avenue torontoThe en suites are huge. Honestly, they look bigger than my entire apartment. There's just so much room for activities!

50 yorkville avenue torontoIf you're a book collector or a wine collector, you're set. The suite comes with a large wine fridge as well as its own library.  50 yorkville avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #5401 – 50 Yorkville Avenue
  • Price: $12,900,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100    
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $4,587.72 monthly
  • Listing agent: Janice Fox
  • Listing ID: C4374040
50 yorkville avenue torontoGood For

The views. Even though this isn't even the penthouse, you still have some amazing unobstructed views of the city. It's breathtaking how far you can see from this place.50 yorkville avenue toronto

Move On If

You're into more muted colours for your interior. The bubble gum-coloured accents and the modern decor throughout the house might seem a bit too childish for some.50 yorkville avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Jordan Prussky for The Print Market

