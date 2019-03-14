Condo of the week: 50 Yorkville Avenue

So, this is what a $12 million condo looks like. Huh. I expected more solid gold furniture to be honest, but it's still pretty dazzling.

The sub-penthouse suite at the Four Seasons Private Residence boasts almost 4,000 square feet of space, and 12-foot high windows that offer unobstructed views of the north, east and west of the city.

It also has two corner balconies where you can watch the sunrise and the sunset.

When you get off your private elevator you walk right into the foyer, which I think has a diamond-encrusted chandelier. The foyer opens up into the living room and dining room, which are large and very bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and an entire wall of mirrors.

The kitchen is spacious and the cupboards are a gleaming turquoise, which almost makes it look like a kitchen found in the SIMs. It doesn't look real, but I'm kind of into it.

There are two official bedrooms in the house.

The master bedroom has his and hers en suites, which for couples who hate brushing their teeth together, is ideal!

The en suites are huge. Honestly, they look bigger than my entire apartment. There's just so much room for activities!

If you're a book collector or a wine collector, you're set. The suite comes with a large wine fridge as well as its own library.

Specs

Address: #5401 – 50 Yorkville Avenue

Price: $12,900,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 2

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $4,587.72 monthly

Listing agent: Janice Fox

Listing ID: C4374040

Good For

The views. Even though this isn't even the penthouse, you still have some amazing unobstructed views of the city. It's breathtaking how far you can see from this place.

Move On If

You're into more muted colours for your interior. The bubble gum-coloured accents and the modern decor throughout the house might seem a bit too childish for some.