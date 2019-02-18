The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Real estate in Toronto is one of the most expensive in the country—but that shouldn't be an issue if you've got at least a cool billion to spend on luxurious homes and the property taxes that come with. No surprise, the priciest homes in the city are in and around the areas from St. Clair to Rosedale subway stations, with more than a few on the Bridle Path.

Here are the most expensive home in Toronto right now.

71 The Bridle Path - $35,900,000 CAD

Easily the most luxurious mansion in the city, this 35,000-square-foot abode puts the Gone With The Wind estate to shame. Home details include a two-storey grand salon, tennis court, and a winding staircase made from hand-forged wrought iron.

85 The Bridle Path - $22,990,000 CAD

It's no surprise another Bridle Path home makes the list. It appears this French provincial chateau with over 20,000 square-feet of living space is still on the market, despite the tempting extravagance of its five-acre landscape grounds. "Gatsby-like terrace" included.

124 Park Road - $22,800,000 CAD 124 Park Road - $22,800,000 CAD

Built in 1857, this Southern-style pre-Confederation home sits ravine-side in the prestigious area around the Rosedale Valley. The historic property comes with five bedrooms, nine parking spaces, and even its own basketball court.

30 Rosedale Road - $18,000,000 CAD

Another Rosedale listing, this Georgian Revival mansion was built in the 1920s, but recent restoration has turned it into a modern home with some of its original craftsmanship. It's safe to assume that any home with more than three fireplaces will cost you a pretty penny.

61 The Bridle Path - $16,910,000 CAD

The old abode of legend Prince himself just can't seem to stay off the market. This sprawling bungalow features floor to ceiling windows, but it's not clear whether the iconic hair salon is still in there or if it's been modified into something less blow out-friendly.

91 Old Colony Road - $15,800,000 CAD

Built and designed by well-known Toronto-based architect Katherine Newman, this six-bedroom home spans two storeys in the high-end residential area by Bayview and York Mills. It comes equipped with two wine cellars, a home theatre and a ballroom.

61 Old Forest Hill Road - $15,688,000 CAD

This six-bedroom home is back on the market, this time for a few million less than when it was up for sale a couple years ago. Located on a three-quarter-acre lot, this opulent home has its own solarium, a pool with a waterfall, and a 20-seat home theatre.

229 Dunvegan Road - $14,995,000 CAD

In the southern part of the Forest Hill area sits this 22,000 square-foot Georgian residence. An enormous gym inside has potential to either become a full-size basketball court for those who want to play pick-up in their home, or the holding place for a massive car collection.

382 Old Yonge Street - $14,880,000 CAD

Perfect for any NBA players transferring to the Raptors, this massive house is on the market yet again (pricier this time) with its massive indoor basketball court, library, and fully functioning elevator.

206-210 Sandringham Drive - $12,400,000 CAD

Considering what you're getting for the price, this property is kind of a steal. Located not far from Earl Bales Park, this residence at 210 Sandringham Drive alone will set you back $7.6 million, but the estate's adjacent Tennis Court Lot at 206 and 208 Sandringham can be purchased together for a lump sum.