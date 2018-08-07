Real Estate
House of the week: 85 The Bridle Path

With Halloween mere months away, this Bridle Path mansion is perfect for a haunted house of epic proportions. Look at that spire and medieval doorway! 85 the bridle path torontoThe chateau-inspired property was built by luxury architect Joe Brennan, and the extravagance can be seen in every room.

85 the bridle path torontoThe 15,000-square foot house (not including the finished basement) boasts nine bedrooms, a basement wine cellar with enough room to house more than 2,000 bottles, a stone spiral staircase that looks like it’s straight out of the middle ages, and a miniature ball hockey rink in the attic.

85 the bridle path torontoThe entry hall is breathtaking with the cathedral-esque beamed ceilings and the French 15th-century antique fireplace.

85 the bridle path torontoThe kitchen, while complete with chef-worthy appliances and spacious enough to fit a small army, is probably the most pedestrian part of the entire house. It’s fairly simple with terracotta flooring and wood cabinets, I’m just baffled as to why they have a statue on the counter.

85 the bridle path toronto The mansion, of course, also has a beautiful wood-panelled study.

85 the bridle path toronto Many of the rooms have elaborate ceiling moldings.

85 the bridle path toronto The family room has an intricate wood-panel ceiling.

85 the bridle path toronto The master suite is gorgeous with a domed sitting area that overlooks the grounds and a delightful en suite.  

85 the bridle path torontoThe property sits on almost five acres of stunningly landscaped grounds, complete with an outdoor pool.  This place truly has all the hallmarks of a luxury mansion.

85 the bridle path toronto Specs
  • Address: 85 The Bridle Path
  • Price: $22,990,000
  • Lot Size: 200.15 x 530.87 feet
  • Bedrooms: 8 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 11
  • Parking: 30
  • Walk Score: 28
  • Transit Score: 51
  • Listing agent: Peter Torkan
  • Listing ID: C4207248
85 the bridle path torontoGood For

Count Dracula or at least a multi-millionaire with a gothic flair. The castle-like stone staircase and the cathedral beams all combine to make the house a perfect home for a 15th-century vampire. It just needs a few blackout blinds.

85 the bridle path torontoMove On If

You don’t have a bank account of a Russian oligarch. As impressive and beautiful as this mansion is, you need some deep pockets to even think about affording it.85 the bridle path toronto

