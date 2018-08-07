House of the week: 85 The Bridle Path

With Halloween mere months away, this Bridle Path mansion is perfect for a haunted house of epic proportions. Look at that spire and medieval doorway! The chateau-inspired property was built by luxury architect Joe Brennan, and the extravagance can be seen in every room.

The 15,000-square foot house (not including the finished basement) boasts nine bedrooms, a basement wine cellar with enough room to house more than 2,000 bottles, a stone spiral staircase that looks like it’s straight out of the middle ages, and a miniature ball hockey rink in the attic.

The entry hall is breathtaking with the cathedral-esque beamed ceilings and the French 15th-century antique fireplace.

The kitchen, while complete with chef-worthy appliances and spacious enough to fit a small army, is probably the most pedestrian part of the entire house. It’s fairly simple with terracotta flooring and wood cabinets, I’m just baffled as to why they have a statue on the counter.

The mansion, of course, also has a beautiful wood-panelled study.

Many of the rooms have elaborate ceiling moldings.

The family room has an intricate wood-panel ceiling.

The master suite is gorgeous with a domed sitting area that overlooks the grounds and a delightful en suite.

The property sits on almost five acres of stunningly landscaped grounds, complete with an outdoor pool. This place truly has all the hallmarks of a luxury mansion.

Specs

Address: 85 The Bridle Path

Price: $22,990,000

Lot Size: 200.15 x 530.87 feet

Bedrooms: 8 + 1

Bathrooms: 11

Parking: 30

Walk Score: 28

Transit Score: 51

Listing agent: Peter Torkan

Listing ID: C4207248

Good For

Count Dracula or at least a multi-millionaire with a gothic flair. The castle-like stone staircase and the cathedral beams all combine to make the house a perfect home for a 15th-century vampire. It just needs a few blackout blinds.

Move On If

You don’t have a bank account of a Russian oligarch. As impressive and beautiful as this mansion is, you need some deep pockets to even think about affording it.