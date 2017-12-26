House of the week: 61 Old Forest Hill Road

For all the attention that the Bridle Path gets for its opulent homes, the land values in Forest Hill make for equally eye-popping prices on typically smaller lots. Take this estate-style house, for example. Located on 3/4 acre lot, it's listed at just shy of $18 million.

That makes it one of the most expensive houses listed in Toronto. What do you get for all that cash? Along with the stature of owning an estate on Old Forest Hill Rd., there's six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a film screening area, gym, solarium, pool, and coach house-style garage.

The opulence level here is remarkable, though it comes in a tasteful package. Everything about this place screams old money, from the stone exterior to the multiple office spaces in the home.

If I had to pick a favourite room, it'd be the solarium, from which you can walk out into the garden when the weather's warm enough. It's bright, airy, and just a special place in an already luxurious mansion.

Specs

Address: 61 Old Forest Hill Rd.

Price: $17,688,000

Lot Size: 143.75 x 235 feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 10

Parking: 23

Walk Score: 48

Transit Score: 72

Listing agent: Marci Cook and Elise S. Kalles

Listing ID: C4000149

Good For

The 0.01 percent. Over and above the exorbitant price tag, this estate is located in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Toronto.

Move On If

I guess one reason to pass on place like this (assuming you can afford it) is that you won't to build your own custom mansion from the ground up.