61 old forest hill road

House of the week: 61 Old Forest Hill Road

For all the attention that the Bridle Path gets for its opulent homes, the land values in Forest Hill make for equally eye-popping prices on typically smaller lots. Take this estate-style house, for example. Located on 3/4 acre lot, it's listed at just shy of $18 million.

61 old forest hill roadThat makes it one of the most expensive houses listed in Toronto. What do you get for all that cash? Along with the stature of owning an estate on Old Forest Hill Rd., there's six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a film screening area, gym, solarium, pool, and coach house-style garage.

61 old forest hill roadThe opulence level here is remarkable, though it comes in a tasteful package. Everything about this place screams old money, from the stone exterior to the multiple office spaces in the home. 

61 old forest hill roadIf I had to pick a favourite room, it'd be the solarium, from which you can walk out into the garden when the weather's warm enough. It's bright, airy, and just a special place in an already luxurious mansion.

61 old forest hill roadSpecs
  • Address: 61 Old Forest Hill Rd.
  • Price: $17,688,000
  • Lot Size: 143.75 x 235 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 10
  • Parking: 23
  • Walk Score: 48
  • Transit Score: 72
  • Listing agent: Marci Cook and Elise S. Kalles
  • Listing ID: C4000149
61 old forest hill roadGood For

The 0.01 percent. Over and above the exorbitant price tag, this estate is located in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Toronto. 

61 old forest hill roadMove On If

I guess one reason to pass on place like this (assuming you can afford it) is that you won't to build your own custom mansion from the ground up

61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road61 old forest hill road

