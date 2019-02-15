Sold! This is what a $3 million home looks like in Toronto

I have a total soft spot for renovated Victorian homes, they have the charm and character of an old home but with the luxury of no longer wondering if your pipes are going to freeze when temperatures rival the Arctic. This is one of the nicer ones I’ve seen. The main floor is charming with gorgeous hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and lots of natural light.

The property might not be wide, but it’s deep. With 172 feet of space, the house stretches on forever.

The kitchen in the back is shiny and sleek with a stainless steel backsplash, appliances and clean white cabinets. There’s plenty of storage and counter space.

In the family room there’s a cool Danish wood stove and a view out over the backyard. The combination of snow and a wood burning fireplace is beyond dreamy.

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The master bedroom is on the second floor. It has wall-to-wall closets and an en suite bath.

The other bedrooms are cozy and bright.

There’s more living space in the basement with a home gym and a rec room.

On the third floor there’s a rooftop patio, which, once clear of snow, will be the perfect spot to lounge in the summer.

And at the back of the 172-foot-deep lot there’s an 850-square-foot coach house that could easily be transformed into a studio. The tall ceilings and huge garage door make the space bright and airy, which is perfect lighting for any artistic endeavours.

The listing also suggests a laneway house, but it would definitely need more work before that would be a possibility.

The Essentials

Address: 103 Robert Street

Type: House

Bedrooms:4

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 20 x 172.75 feet

Realtor: Trilogy Agents

Hit the market at: $2,950,000

Sold for: $2,885,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s an old, beautifully-renovated home in a great location. Plus there’s laneway housing potential, and considering laneway houses are supposed to be the next big thing who wouldn’t want to be ahead of the curve?

Was it worth it?

Yeah, absolutely. It’s a beautifully renovated house and with the coach house at the back that could be converted into a rental unit or studio space for extra income, I’d say the $2.8 million price tag is worth every penny.