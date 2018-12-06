Condo of the week: 200 Clinton Street
Inside this fairly unassuming building, which coincidentally used to be a button factory, is a gorgeous hard loft. It has all the hallmarks of a Toronto hard loft with exposed brick, hardwood floors, exposed beams and soaring ceilings.The main floor is a bit on the small side with only 600 sq. ft. of space, but it is open concept so it doesn’t seem too cramped.
My favourite room is the living room because it has an old wood burning furnace and just looks so cozy!
The space opens up upstairs and the skylights and windows make it much brighter than the main floor.
The master bedroom is spacious and walks out onto the balcony.
It also has a semi-en suite bathroom. The bathroom has a large tub, his-and-her sinks, and the laundry facilities.
There is a second bedroom, family room and an office space as well on the second floor.
The terrace has enough room for some seating and most certainly a BBQ. The only downside is you’ll have to carry the food up and down the stairs if you want to barbecue.
Quiet surroundings. Unlike many of Toronto’s condos that are on major streets and right in the middle of the downtown core, this one is nestled in among the residential Little Italy neighbourhood.
You prefer everything to be on one level. While stairs can help separate sleeping and living spaces, sometimes they can be more of a inconvenience than anything.
