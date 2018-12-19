House of the week: 19 Evergreen Gardens

This home looks like a Restoration Hardware show home. It combines industrial, modern and rustic features beautifully. The ultra-modern home has an open concept main floor. It’s bright and airy thanks to the large windows and high ceilings. I also love the rustic plant wall in the living room and the exposed beam that divides the living room and dining room.

The kitchen is industrial in nature with concrete counters and dark finishes. The mirrored backsplash reminds me of a disco ball, so kitchen dance parties could definitely be a thing.

There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in this spacious house. The master suite has lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors.

The bathroom is minimalist and modern with a huge soaker tub. Again, I love the plant wall integrated into the marble. It adds a pop of colour and nature in the space.

There’s plenty of outdoor space with this home as well. There are two balconies. The rooftop one even has a Jacuzzi and an irrigated vegetable garden. The backyard has lots of room for seating and a pool.

Specs

Address: 19 Evergreen Gardens

Price: $4,299,000

Lot Size: 47.5 x 95 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 57

Transit Score: 58

Listing agent: Tracey Fines

Listing ID: C4312427

Good For

Green thumbs. With all the built-in plant walls and the vegetable garden on the rooftop terrace, there’s plenty of gardening opportunities to keep you busy.

Move On If

You don’t like the boxy house look. The exterior of the house has a bunker look and feel to it, with the lack of windows and the sheet metal wall. It’s definitely not for everyone.