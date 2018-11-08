Condo of the week: 371 Wallace Avenue

Inside a former glue factory is this beautiful two-bedroom loft. The open concept layout combined with the gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of natural light make this one of the nicer hard lofts I’ve seen. The main floor has the living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room has a fireplace, which will be nice as we venture into the winter months.

The kitchen has been renovated to Pintrest perfection. The subway tile backsplash and the brass accents are adorable. Plus, you’re getting all new appliances, which is always nice.

On the second floor are the two bedrooms, both with their own en suite bathrooms. The only downside is that there isn’t a lot of closet space. But, the place thankfully comes with a storage locker so you can swap out wardrobes if you can’t fit it all in one place.

On the third floor there’s a small den area, but the piece de la resistance is the rooftop patio.

While converted factories rarely have outdoor space, this loft has more than 400 square feet of outdoor living space. It's gorgeous with the trellis and the fairy lights and is perfect for summer BBQs or relaxing while having a cocktail.

Specs

Address: #36 - 371 Wallace Ave.

Price: $1,069,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $785.60 monthly

Listing agent: Stephanie Newlands

Listing ID: W4285513

Good For

Antique shopping. This condo is just steps from all the awesome antique furniture stores in the Junction, which will come in handy while decorating your new place.

Move On If

You hate climbing stairs. This condo is spread out over three floors, so if you don’t like running up and down stairs every time you forget something, this place isn’t for you.