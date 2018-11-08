Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
371 wallace avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 371 Wallace Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Inside a former glue factory is this beautiful two-bedroom loft. The open concept layout combined with the gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of natural light make this one of the nicer hard lofts I’ve seen.371 wallace avenue torontoThe main floor has the living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room has a fireplace, which will be nice as we venture into the winter months.

371 wallace avenue torontoThe kitchen has been renovated to Pintrest perfection. The subway tile backsplash and the brass accents are adorable. Plus, you’re getting all new appliances, which is always nice.

371 wallace avenue torontoOn the second floor are the two bedrooms, both with their own en suite bathrooms. The only downside is that there isn’t a lot of closet space. But, the place thankfully comes with a storage locker so you can swap out wardrobes if you can’t fit it all in one place.

371 wallace avenue torontoOn the third floor there’s a small den area, but the piece de la resistance is the rooftop patio.

371 wallace avenue torontoWhile converted factories rarely have outdoor space, this loft has more than 400 square feet of outdoor living space. It's gorgeous with the trellis and the fairy lights and is perfect for summer BBQs or relaxing while having a cocktail.  371 wallace avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #36 - 371 Wallace Ave.
  • Price: $1,069,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 86    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $785.60 monthly
  • Listing agent: Stephanie Newlands
  • Listing ID: W4285513371 wallace avenue toronto
Good For

Antique shopping. This condo is just steps from all the awesome antique furniture stores in the Junction, which will come in handy while decorating your new place.371 wallace avenue toronto

Move On If

You hate climbing stairs. This condo is spread out over three floors, so if you don’t like running up and down stairs every time you forget something, this place isn’t for you.371 wallace avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

iGuide

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 371 Wallace Avenue

Rental of the week: 38 The Esplanade

House of the week: 51 Rear Indian Grove

This is the most expensive home to rent in Toronto right now

Sold! Stunning Toronto home goes for $278K over asking

Condo of the week: 1900 Bayview Avenue

Rental of the week: 455 Dovercourt Road

This is what a $2,200 apartment looks like in Toronto right now