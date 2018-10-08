House of the week: 8 Dale Avenue

I knew houses in Rosedale were nice, but not this nice! This century-old home is stunning. It’s like they’ve restored it to its former glory. The interior is classic and elegant, yet dramatic with a hint of regal. The main floor has the large principal rooms, including living, dining room, family room and kitchen.

My favourite room is the dining room with the French doors that lead outside, the crystal chandelier and the candelabras on the wall. It reminds me of Beauty and the Beast for some reason.

The family room and kitchen are open concept giving you lots of room for the family to hang out during meal time.

The breakfast nook is lovely with a view of the backyard thanks to the floor-to-ceiling wall of windows.

The backyard is massive and has a saltwater pool and plenty of lawn space. It looks like the perfect place to hold a backyard cookout in the summer.

On the second floor is the master bedroom, library and a second bedroom.

The master bedroom is cozy with a fireplace for those extra cold winter nights.

There’s also a huge five-piece en suite and a large dressing room.

The library is quaint with wood panelled walls and built in shelves. It makes the perfect reading room or home office.

On the third floor are the other bedrooms. Two of the rooms are quite small and have low ceilings so aren’t as airy as the other rooms in the house, but the fifth room, which doubles as a study, is spacious and bright.

There’s more living room in the basement with a spare bedroom and large rec room.

Specs

Address: 8 Dale Avenue

Price: $5,388,000

Lot Size: 51 x 192.1 feet; 51X195.79 feet on the west side

Bedrooms: 5 +1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 39

Transit Score: 93

Listing agent: Donna Thompson

Listing ID: C4260018

Good For

Summer BBQ parties. The backyard is surprisingly large for being so central. Plus, a saltwater pool means your house is almost guaranteed to be the go-to hang out spot when the weather is hot.

Move On If

You can’t afford that Rosedale lifestyle. While it’s not Bridle Path-expensive, at over $5 million this place is certainly isn’t cheap.