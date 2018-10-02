This is what a $2.5 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Real estate in Toronto is still laser-focused on the rising prices of condos, but the cost of detached homes is actually going down. Those trying to decide between investing in either a condo or a house might actually fare better with the latter right now, though with a starting price point of $2.5 million, both options are pretty feasible.

Here's what a $2.5 million house looks like in Toronto versus other cities.

Toronto - $2,500,000 CAD

This two-storey four-bedroom house is one of the newer-looking homes in the Princess-Rosethorn area. With a balcony in the master bedroom, you might be able to peer west toward series of parks running along Mimico Creek nearby.

Senneville, Quebec - $2,495,000 CAD

The price for this massive home has gone down from $2.9 million since June. Now going for an asking price of just under $2.5 million, you can buy all 2.4 acres of this four-bedroom property that sits right on the Lake of Two Mountains, just half-an-hour drive from Montreal.

Vancouver, British Columbia - $2,500,000 CAD

It doesn't look like much, but considering this property was built in 1975, that's no surprise. This three-bedroom is however, located in Arbutus Ridge, one of Vancouver's most affluent neighbourhoods on the West Side, in walking distance to the Arbutus Village Park Trail.

Calgary, Alberta - $2,499,000 CAD

This six-bedroom home is completely redone, transforming a three-storey estate built in 1981 into a modern, landscaped property. Ceilings hang 20-feet overhead inside, with a floor-to-ceiling window wall that stretches two-storeys. There's an elevator too.

Staten Island, New York - $2,495,935 CAD

With a whopping ten rooms, this colonial-style brick home spans 5,141 square-feet with a three-car garage. The best part about this property is the fact its situated right between two sprawling spaces: the Lemon Creek Tidal Wetlands Area and Wolfe's Pond Park.

Miami Beach, Florida - $2,495,944 CAD

This stucco Spanish home has been renovated from its 1926 version to a six-bedroom home equipped with a pool, chef's kitchen, and guest house. It's located in the coveted La Gorce area, a.k.a. country club central, so you know it's more than just a house, it's a lifestyle.

Barcelona, Spain - $2,513,796 CAD

Located on the Catalan Mediterranean Coast, the three storeys of this Mediterranean villa's comes equipped with three bedrooms, terrace and a pool, with a view of the sea just beyond the palm trees.

Dubai, U.A.E - $2,503,192 CAD

For just over an asking price of $2.5 million, you can get a five-bedroom home in Meadows 8, a sub community made up of villas most popular among expats. This property gives a direct view west of Al Qudra. Dubai's famous man-made lake.