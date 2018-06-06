For sale sign appears in front of Rob Ford's old house

The Etobicoke home that belonged to late former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford appears to be have gone up for sale this week amidst some very public financial feuding between his widow, Renata, and brother, Doug.

Both City News and the National Post reported last night that a handmade "for sale" sign had appeared outside Ford's former residence at 223 Edenbridge Drive.

"Rob Ford's house for sale," reads the black and white sign, which does not appear to be associated with any realtor or real estate brokerage.

The phone number listed on the sign went to voicemail when called around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A recorded message stated that the mail box was currently full, and that it belonged to Renata Ford.

Neighbours who spoke with the Post say that the sign went up a few days ago, but that Renata and her two children moved out sometime last week.

Being that the home doesn't have an official real estate listing, it's hard to say how much the 1950's-style bungalow is being sold for. As of 2014, it had last been assessed at $888,000.

Land registry records examined by the Toronto Star show that two mortgages were taken out against the property in 2017 — one for $208,000 and one for $420,000. Those mortgages were paid off by February of 2018, when yet another $780,000 mortgage was taken out on the house.

Meanwhile, Renata just filed a $16.5 million lawsuit against Rob's brothers and their family business, Deco Labels.

The suit alleges that Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford, who will be facing off against Kathleen Wynne, Andrea Horwath and Mike Schreiner for the title of premier tomorrow, withheld millions of dollars fom Rob's widow and children following Rob's death from cancer in 2016.

Renata claims that Doug and his brother Randy have "so negligently and improperly mismanaged" Deco Labels as to destroy its value, and that Doug "knowingly and deliberately" put her in an unfair financial position after Rob's death.

Doug Ford defended the allegations in a statement on Monday, writing that the claims were "completely false."

"Renata's lawyers have been clear to us throughout this campaign, that either we hand over money, or they would go public with these false claims," he said at the time, "and that is exactly what they have done, with three days to go until the election."

Make that one day, as of press time.