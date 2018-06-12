Rental of the week: 12 Priscilla Avenue

This house is just too cute! It gives me tiny home vibes, but don’t fret, it’s a full-sized house.

This renovated family home in Baby Point boasts a beautiful new kitchen, two generous bedrooms and a second living space in the finished basement.

The kitchen is probably my favourite part of this house: it’s bright and has this farmhouse look to it, adding to the quaintness of the entire place. While kind of on the narrow side, it opens up into a breakfast area.

The master bedroom is spacious and filled with natural light, thanks to the large bay window. It doesn’t have a door, but rather a curtain. It’s definitely not the most private of bedrooms.

As for outdoor space, you have a large backyard with a shed for extra storage. There’s zero shade, but the deck is new and would be perfect for hosting backyard barbecues.

This adorable home is listed for just $3,300 a month in a great neighbourhood. It’s close to The Junction, High Park and a bunch of great schools.

Specs

Address: 12 Priscilla Avenue

Type: House

Rent: $3,300 / month

Listing agent: Sean Michael Holmes

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Patio

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A small family with a pet. This place is a perfect little rental home: it's pet-friendly, has kick-ass patio and it’s in a great school district. Check, check, check.

Move On If

You want your bedroom to have a door. Curtains sometimes just aren’t enough of a barrier.