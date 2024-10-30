One of Toronto's biggest winter markets is having a Taylor Swift-themed day

For those who have an affinity for shopping locally and love a hand-crafted piece, the famed and beloved One of a Kind Winter Show returns to Toronto in November.

For 75 years, one of North America's largest craft markets has taken over the city, and this season, you can expect "over 600 Canadian artisans".

With everything from complete furniture sets to homemade baked goods, the shopping spectacle is definitely the place to find some gifts this holiday season.

The 'One of a Kind' way

With an emphasis on Canadian branding and "shopping small business," the show has been a major platform for craft workers to get in touch with a significant audience.

"At One of a Kind, we champion creativity by bringing together a community to share ideas, stories, and unique creations," says director Janice Leung. "We aim to foster an environment that supports our local talent while also inspiring visitors to celebrate their individuality and creative expression."

The market will also pay it forward this giving season by collecting donations to support the Daily Bread Food Bank, which delivers stable shell-life food items to over 200 programs located across the GTA.

The Swiftie Day

While many shoppers will be distracted with the countless, unique vendors, this year will also mark a big year for the Swifities of the city.

With the announcement of Taylor Swift's Era's Tour and its multiple dates in Toronto, much of the city has been counting down the days for the pop star's grand entrance.

Of course, many businesses are also ready to cash in on the Swfitie craze, and the One of a Kind Show is no exception.

Among multiple "Themed Days" at the show this year is one aptly named the "One of Kind Winter Market (Taylor's Version)."

On Nov. 22, fans of the musical phenomenon get to experience all things Taylor Swift-related in the market. This takes place on one day only, so be sure mark that in the calendar. Activities will include free friendship-bracelets, a friendship-bracelet ornament workshop, as well as a Taylor-themed silent disco.

A performance by Afterglow, one of Toronto’s most popular Taylor Swift tribute bands will also take place during the festivities. Taylor-themed food will be available that day, such as the singer’s favorite combo of chicken tenders and ranch.

Other Themed Days

The market will include other themes such as 'Silver Monday' on Nov. 25, and on Nov. 26, 'One of a Kind Commuity Day' will be a chance for local artists to come in and discuss the prospect of putting their on display next year.

Following that, 'Transit Wednesday' allows you to bring in your PRESTO card for a discount on adult tickets on Nov. 27. And finally, on Nov. 28, 'One Of A Kind After Hours: Après Ski' will have the market open until 11 p.m. for a night experience.

Location & Date

Located at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place (100 Princes' Blvd.), the market will open its door on Nov. 21 and will run unti Dec. 1.

Tickets

Adult tickets are currently priced at $20, while university students have discounted entry prices at $16. All tickets can be purchased at the box office during the event, and on the show's official website.