Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include attending one of Toronto's longest-running street festivals, celebrating Brazilian Independence Day at Henderson Brewing and seeing a legendary alt-rock band in concert.

This weekend, like many in the summer in this city, is also rife with food festivals and markets, like Filipino Night Market, Taste of North York and Trinbago Festival, keeping the city full of droolworthy eats.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Nuit Blanche returns to Toronto next month with some major changes

15 things to do in Toronto this September

Win tickets to the Greenwood Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack

One of Toronto's oldest street festivals is happening this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto on Labour Day Monday 2024

21 things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Labour Day long weekend