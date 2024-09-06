15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include attending one of Toronto's longest-running street festivals, celebrating Brazilian Independence Day at Henderson Brewing and seeing a legendary alt-rock band in concert.

This weekend, like many in the summer in this city, is also rife with food festivals and markets, like Filipino Night Market, Taste of North York and Trinbago Festival, keeping the city full of droolworthy eats.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.