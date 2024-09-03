One of Toronto's oldest street festivals is happening this weekend

One of the longest-running and best-loved street festivals in Toronto returns this week.

Returning for its 45th year, the annual Cabbagetown Festival is a hallmark event, not just for the Toronto neighbourhood, but the city — a lasting tradition from a bygone era that still draws the same crowds it did when it first began in 1979.

Running Sept 7 and 8, the festival proudly claims it has "something for everyone," and with its diverse and well-filled schedule, that assertion might just be true.

The whole festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 7, which features speeches, performances, live music and the classic cabbage-cutting ceremony by a community official or public figure.

Featuring more than 250 vendors, there are also seemingly endless goodies you can pick up over the course of the festival — both edible and inedible.

In terms of snacks, you'll find the festival well-adorned with food and beer trucks from across the city and extended patios from local restaurants.

For more decorative treats, you can shop from a number of vendors selling hand-crafted goods, original artwork, home decor and jewellery.

Though the festival is organized by the Cabbagetown BIA, it's not just local businesses and restaurants that are a draw of the festival.

Over the course of the weekend, you can also catch a number of live music performances and DJ sets, see street performers in the middle of the action and celebrate the many diverse cultures represented in the community.

The festival concludes with a closing parade at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 8, featuring appearances by local performers, bands and officials, closing the chapter on the much-adored festival for another year.

The Cabbagetown Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 7 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 8 at the intersection of Parliament and Carlton.