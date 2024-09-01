Toronto neighbourhood hosting a huge food festival this week

A Toronto neighbourhood is putting their best foot (and food) forward for a huge food festival this week, featuring dozens of local vendors and restaurants.

Back for their second year, the Taste of North York festival is gearing up for an even bigger and better year of highlighting the flavours and cuisines of North York and beyond.

From Sept. 6 to 8, Mel Lastman Square will be brimming with sizzling sounds and aromatic atmosphere as more than 30 diverse local eateries set up shop to bring you some of the tastiest bites in the city.

Chinese, Korean, Indian and Filipino are only a small subset of the different global cuisines that'll be on display at the festival, that's set to host the likes of Golden Bubbles (Hong Kong-style waffles), Tung Hing Bakery (Chinese/Vietnamese) and Cuervo Y Marquis (globally-influenced bakeshop).

The festival will host an equally diverse lineup of live entertainers performing over the course of the weekend.

You'll be able to see everything from live music by local bands to Bollywood, Latin, Persian and Ukranian dance performances, alongside live art, immersive experiences and even North York Trivia, to keep you entertained all day long.

The best part? It's all for a good cause.

Organized by NeighbourLink North York, a local community development organization, the net profits of the event will go towards the organization's food bank and other programs that support members of the community.

In addition to all the food you'll be eating, you can also opt to bring some of your own. NeighbourLink is holding a non-perishable food drive over the course of the festival to stock the food bank.

Taste of North York runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept 6, 12 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 7 and 12 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 8.

Admission is free, but you're encouraged to make a pay-what-you-can donation through NeighbourLink's website.