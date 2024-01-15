Radar
10 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include immersing yourself in captivating art installations at a free art and design festival, laughing all night long at a comedy show, and jamming out as up-and-coming artists perform their best tunes

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Winter Exhibitions Opening Party
      January 16
      Make your way to the Image Centre for the grand opening of their latest exhibition showcasing Canadian photojournalism. Sip on a boozy beverage while exploring powerful photographs capturing moments ranging from the women's suffrage movement to the Oka Crisis.
      The Image Centre
    • We Quit Theatre Anthology
      January 16-21
      Get ready for a week of performances at Buddies and Bad Times Theatre. The conceptual Winnipeg based duo We Quit Theatre will be performing three of their newest pieces. From a trans coming out story to improvised revisions of bible verses you are bound to have a good time.
      Buddies in Bad Times
    • Big Fact Hunt Trivia
      January 17
      Get your friends out on the town as you test your knowledge and sip on $7.50 lagers at Tallboys' first trivia night of 2024.
      Tallboys
    • Plancha Tendencies
      January 18
      Looking for a unique and wild experience this week? Head to Parkdale Hall and check out outrageous costumes, big personalities, and of course, lots of WWE style action.
      Parkdale Hall
    • SALt and Co.
      January 18
      Get your weekend started early this Thursday as you jam out to the tunes of local up and coming musicians at The Junction Underground.
      Junction Underground
    • The Interior Design Show
      January 18-21
      Take a walk through a futuristic neighbourhood, pick up some unique home products at the designer marketplace or learn about innovative solutions for housing the unhoused at this year's Interior Design Show.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building
    • Helen Hong
      January 19
      Stroll the charming University of Toronto campus before heading to Isabel Bader Theatre for a hilarious comedy show. Known for her appearances on The Tonight Show and The Last Comic Standing, Helen Hong will have you laughing all night long.
      Isabel Bader Theatre
    • The Big Sound Live
      January 19
      Put on your comfiest shoes because you are sure to go until close at this epic dance party featuring over 30 musicians playing the best Soul and Motown hits.
      The Great Hall
    • DesignTO
      January 19-28
      Discover the city as you immerse yourself in cool art installations. Heal your inner child in "Jugando a Sanar" a piece exploring dopamine decor, or join a walking tour where the artists themselves share insights into their creations at this free art and design festival.
      Multiple Venues
    • Nate Bargatze
      January 21
      Escape the winter gloom with some laughter as American comedian Nate Bargatze makes a stop at Scotiabank Arena this weekend with hilarious bits ranging from his southern upbringing to quirky anecdotes.
      Scotiabank Arena
