Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include checking out a quirky puppet show, singing along to an iconic movie soundtrack, and learning about the animals we share the earth with.

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Show Lo
      October 10
      Show Lo
      Experience an electrifying light show set to the tunes of Taiwanese singer, Show Lo. He's taking over the Meridian Hall stage this week for his pyrotechnic-filled Evolution World Tour.
      Meridian Hall
    • X Avant XVIII: Neeeerrrrddddssss
      October 11-15
      X Avant XVIII: Neeeerrrrddddssss
      Nerds candy is the main instrument at this interactive festival celebrating all things music, where you can voice your creative ideas at a supportive round table discussion and finish off the night jamming to Indonesian electronic music.
      Multiple Venues
    • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - The Concert
      October 12
      Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - The Concert
      Take it back to 2010 and reminisce on your high school days to live renditions of the soundtrack to Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The whole thing kicks off with a magic show, so get ready to be amazed.
      The Garrison
    • An Evening with Jane Goodall
      October 12
      An Evening with Jane Goodall
      Can you imagine studying chimpanzees for over 55 years? Jane Goodhall has done exactly that and will share her knowledge about animal welfare and conservation through exciting discussions about the animal kingdom to Meridian Hall.
      Meridian Hall
    • The Band CAMINO
      October 12
      The Band CAMINO
      Dance to the sound of vibey electric guitars and the smooth vocals of Jeffery Jordan as alternative indie band The Band Camino sings their best hits at Drake-owned music venue History.
      History Toronto
    • Chelcie Lynn
      October 12
      Chelcie Lynn
      If you loved Vine as a teen, head to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for a night of comedy as Vine star-turned-stand-up comedian Chelcie Lynn performs her best jokes as part of her Trailer Trash Tammy tour.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    • Planet in Focus International Environmental Film Festival
      October 12-22
      Planet in Focus International Environmental Film Festival
      Centering around the environment and our role within it, this film festival will take you on a visual journey of our world, while helping incite discussions regarding environmental issues.
      Both Virtually and at Paradise Theatre
    • Daniel Caesar
      October 13
      Daniel Caesar
      Get hyped alongside thousands of R&B fans as acclaimed singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar sings his best tunes at Scotiabank Arena as part of his Superpowers world tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • OBJECTO
      October 13-14
      OBJECTO
      If experimental art is your vibe, make sure to hit up this quirky performance festival, where you can watch skilled puppeteers bring objects to life, witness the magic of ventriloquism, or swing by an evening cabaret.
      Tranzac Club
    • Cask Days Beer Festival
      October 13-15
      Cask Days Beer Festival
      Take advantage of the last patio days of the season and taste over 30 cask beers from breweries across Ontario. Tickets for this event start at $15 and include a cold glass of beer at the door.
      Bar Volo
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Niagara Falls planning unreal holiday lights festival this year

10 free things to do in Toronto this fall

10 things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

Win 2 tickets to the 2023 Hot Docs Podcast Festival in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

25 things to do in Toronto this fall

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend