Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto fall events festivals 2023

10 major festivals and events taking place in Toronto this fall

Major fall festivals and events in Toronto for 2023 are just around the corner and there's no shortage of events to check out. Some activities include checking out immersive art exhibits in the middle of the night, laughing out loud at a comedy festival, and watching incredible dance performances.

Here's a round-up of major festivals and events in Toronto this fall. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Just For Laughs Toronto
      September 21-30
      Just For Laughs Toronto
      Laugh your face off at a free comedy show, check out over 40 local comedians, or gush over celebs like JVN and Fred Armisen at this year's Just For Laughs Festival.
      Multiple Venues
    • Venus Fest
      September 21-23
      Venus Fest
      Make your way to artsy Queen West for a night of music and immersive art installations, all from diverse and gender-defying artists.
      It's OK*
    • Kingston Road Fall Fest
      September 23
      Kingston Road Fall Fest
      Try juicy jerk chicken from the chef's showcase, much on free burgers and hotdogs, relax at the live music courtyard, and check out some fresh produce from the farmers' market at this year's fall fest.
      3718 Kingston Road
    • Geary Art Crawl
      September 23-24
      Geary Art Crawl
      You'll get to immerse yourself in mesmerizing light installations, check out artist studios, and jam out to live music before grabbing a bite to eat along vibrant Geary Avenue at this two-day event.
      Multiple Venues
    • NUIT BLANCHE
      September 23-24
      NUIT BLANCHE
      Put on your walking shoes and call your besties for a night filled with art. Watch as stories are told in a pool's reflection or check out a multidisciplinary opera as you roam around the city from sunset to sunrise.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Elevate Festival
      September 26-28
      Elevate Festival
      Pitch your business, make lasting connections, and learn about sustainable practices in tech at Canada's largest technology and innovation festival.
      Multiple Venues
    • Fall for Dance North
      September 26 - October 7
      Fall for Dance North
      Dancers from around the world will be battling it out in live performances, but if that doesn't sound up your alley, you can also check out a documentary preview and immersive exhibits at this massive dance festival, too.
      Multiple Venues
    • Queen West Art Crawl
      September 23-24
      Queen West Art Crawl
      There will be plenty of works by local artists, not to mention artisanal home decor and live music at this festival celebrating art (and the start of fall).
      Trinity Bellwoods Park
    • Toronto After Dark Film Festival
      October 18-22
      Toronto After Dark Film Festival
      You'll have to cover your eyes and hold on to the edge of your seat at this film fest, where you'll be able to watch an international thriller or be mesmerized by scarily realistic CGI. Celebrating everything Horror, Sci-Fi, and Action Cinema, you definitely won't be bored.
      Scotiabank Theatre
    • Art Toronto
      October 26-29
      Art Toronto
      This massive art fair will be showcasing over 100 Canadian galleries, making it the perfect time to look through artists' works and maybe add a little something to your collection. You might even learn a thing or two about art at the curators in conversation panel!
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    Lead photo by

    blogTO
