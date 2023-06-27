Toronto is getting a Hansel & Gretel experience with a real life gingerbread house

The Hansel and Gretel Immersive Cocktail Experience is coming to Toronto this fall and it's going to be a boozy one.

That said, it's not the first event of its kind to happen in the city. Toronto has played host to several other "immersive" experiences, like Stranger Things: The Experience or Alice in Wonderland the Cocktail Experience.

For this one, you'll embark on a 90-minute journey (complete with free drink) strolling through a magical abandoned forest.

Here, you'll get to discover the Witch's giant gingerbread house while playing games and munching on plenty of storybook-inspired treats.

Make sure to arrive with an appetite — organizers say almost everything is edible, and there will be plenty of tasty hidden surprises to discover along the way.

Of course, the event's main attractions are cocktail-related. Upon entry, you'll receive a drink, with two cocktails to sip on throughout the show.

You'll even have the chance to create your own spooky drink. Think smoking cauldrons and green concoctions that look straight out of a witch's workshop!

Actors will guide you through the two themed rooms, dubbed the Forest and Candy rooms. There will be plenty of puzzles and riddles to solve on your journey, and if you solve them correctly, you can win edible prizes and the chance to make your very own custom drink.

The event will be held at an undisclosed location on Chestnut Street in downtown Toronto from September 27 to October 22, 2023, with start times at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Doors will close 15 minutes prior to the start time, so make sure to be on time!