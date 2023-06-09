Radar
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
deca yard sale

Toronto's biggest yard sale of the year is happening this weekend

Radar
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's back! Toronto's biggest annual yard sale is happening again on Danforth East

Every June the streets around Danforth East from Greenwood to Dawes put on a yard sale unlike any other in the city.

Both sides of Danforth Avenue will be packed with community members selling everything from old kitchen appliances to clothing to vinyl and other knick-knacks.

The DECA yard sale is put on by the Danforth East Community Association along with 140 homes and local businesses.

It all goes down on June 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

This map online shows every home and local business that is participating. Happy hunting!

Lead photo by

DECA
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto's biggest yard sale of the year is happening this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is staying open until midnight with cocktails and drag shows

Toronto's weekly summer beach party is back next month

Here's everything you need to know about Toronto Pride Month for 2023

10 must-attend events in Toronto before spring is over

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend