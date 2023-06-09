Toronto's biggest yard sale of the year is happening this weekend

It's back! Toronto's biggest annual yard sale is happening again on Danforth East.

Every June the streets around Danforth East from Greenwood to Dawes put on a yard sale unlike any other in the city.

Both sides of Danforth Avenue will be packed with community members selling everything from old kitchen appliances to clothing to vinyl and other knick-knacks.

The DECA yard sale is put on by the Danforth East Community Association along with 140 homes and local businesses.

It all goes down on June 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This map online shows every home and local business that is participating. Happy hunting!