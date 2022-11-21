Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about holiday events.

Holiday Magic is back to transform Yorkville into a winter wonderland or head out to Cavalcade of Lights as the annual lights festival is set to mark the start of the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony. 

With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a massive lights festival with glowing lanterns this week

Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2022

Here's what the Toronto Christmas market in the Distillery District looks like

Netflix is opening a free holiday house in Toronto and Lindsay Lohan sent the invite

Toronto neighbourhood transforming into winter wonderland with a light tunnel

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Enchanted winter wonderland with 1.5 km of lights opening near Toronto