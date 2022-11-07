You can ride on a magical Christmas train in Ontario

A Christmas train adorned with 15,000 and travels through the scenic countryside of Waterloo? Sign me up!

The Waterloo Central Railway is back for another year with its Heritage Christmas Train. Board on as Santa, his elves and prancing reindeers for a trip to the North Pole as you step back in time “A Vintage Christmas -– Christmas Lights Adventure."

Get into the holiday spirit as Christmas carolers and stories of the past are untold on board and all your favourite Christmas characters and toys come to life.

Don't forget to dress in your best Christmas-themed attire and bring your letter to Santa.

The journey begins at the WCR Farmers' Market Station and is an hour long.

They offer two types of seating. The first is the standard coach car with traditional rail seating in groups of four and the second is their first-class lounge car with soft, upholstered chairs in spacious surroundings.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

The Christmas Lights Adventure will run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 and will have different timing options. Prices start at $48.