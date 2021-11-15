Santa's magical Christmas train is back in Ontario for the holidays

Did you ever watch Polar Express as a child and always wanted to go on a Christmas-themed train to see Santa? Well, now your childhood dreams can come true because there's a magical Christmas train that is back in Ontario just in time for the holidays.

The Waterloo Central Railway is bringing back its Magical Adventure Christmas trains packed full of music, lights, and of course Santa and his elves.

Located in Waterloo, the train is less than an hour and a half away from Toronto. Unlike the CP Holiday Train that rolls through the city, you can hop aboard this festive train.

Get into the holiday spirit and catch a ride on the train that will be covered in over 15,000 lights as it travels through Waterloo's scenic countryside.

Don't forget to get dressed in your best Christmas-themed attire or pyjamas just like in Polar Express.

The train departs from St. Jacob's Farmers Market Station multiple times a day, with the train ride lasting an hour.

There are two ticket options available, an option for the day train where tickets start at $42.99 and the option for the night train where tickets start at $49.99.

The Magical Adventure Christmas trains run on selected dates through Dec. 19.