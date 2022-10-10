15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about live music and pop-up markets.
Check out Zombie Apocalypse, a new haunted experience that will have you escaping a haunted medical building full of zombies or head out to A Taste of Nigeria, an international food festival that is making its way to the city for the first time.
With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.
Jesse Milns
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .