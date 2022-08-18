You can ride aboard vintage TTC vehicles this weekend

The TTC is celebrating its 100th year anniversary and to commemorate the event, the Toronto Transit Commission will be allowing you to tour vintage and new vehicles.

Make your way to the TTC Hillcrest Complex where you'll be able to join in on the celebration.

The event is set to focus on the past and future of the transit company, looking back on the evolution of the TTC also while looking into the future to see what's next.

You'll be able to take a tour of both vintage vehicles and new state-of-the-art vehicles.

This is what the TTC looked like in the 1950's and 60'shttps://t.co/z0HHXD3MQ3 #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) April 24, 2022

If you can't get enough TTC history, then make sure you board the free shuttle that will take you to the Toronto Archives building where you'll be able to check out The TTC: 100 Years of Moving Toronto Exhibit.

The event will also be serving up some grub so don't forget to stop by their barbeque if you get hungry.

There will also be a TTC pop-up shop where you can buy some of your favourite themed merch to match.

The anniversary event is on August 20 at the TTC Hillcrest Complex, 1138 Bathurst, and runs from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.