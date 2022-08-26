Toronto is getting a street festival with free movies and concerts

The excitement and magic of the Toronto International Film Festival will pour out from the theatres and onto the streets of downtown Toronto come September.

TIFF's Festival Street 2022 is back for its sixth year to ignite the community with free screenings, interactive activations and musical performances.

You can take in free open-air movie screenings at OLG Cinema Park in David Pecaut Square, or tune into the electrifying concerts.

The festival will kick-off with an event on the Slaight Music Stage, which will be hosted by Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall, and feature surprise peformances from special guests.

Several fan-favourite movies will also be screening, including The Greatest Showman, UHF, West Side Story, The Mummy, School of Rock and Love & Basketball.

You can also grab a drink at one of the festival's extended patios, and sample treats from an array of food trucks.

Some of the vendors this year include: Alijandro's Kitchen, which puts a spin on traditional Mexican and Mediterranean dishes, Rick's Good Eats, which will serve up their homestyle Punjabi-Canadian cuisine, Get Your Own Taters, which offer tater tots cooked to a crisp, and Arepa Republic, which specializes in Venezuelan arepas.

There will also be lots of interactive activations, ranging from trivia, beer stations, cafes, cocktail tasting experiences and a photo studio.

The 2019 Festival Street saw 200,000 over the course of four days, so expect a movie-loving, hungry and packed crowd.

Festival Street 2022 is on for free from Sept. 8 to 11 along King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue.