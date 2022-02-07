Lilly Singh surprises staff when she shows up to eat at Mississauga restaurant

Staff at a Mississauga restaurant got a bit of a surprise when Lilly Singh showed up the other day.

Punjabi-Canadian comfort food restaurant Rick's Good Eats posted a photo of the Toronto-born public figure with the caption "Proudly Punjabi Canadian" and a couple of flexing bicep emojis.

Now living in Los Angeles, Singh has had her own TV show and now has her own book club. She visited Rick's Good Eats on Saturday, Feb. 5 with a friend and her dog, who's named Scarborough.

They chowed down on samosas, fries chaat (no tomatoes) and ras malai cheesecake samosas. Singh is also a big fan of the restaurant's fresh pressed lychee cactus pear juice.

Owner Rick Matharu is a media personality himself who won a TV competition show called Recipe to Riches. The restaurant is actually named after what was originally his food blog. A pro videographer and photographer, Matharu still has a production company.

Matharu has actually known Singh for years due to having helped her out with things like video production, filming, editing and photography.

"Chef Rick and I have been good friends with Lilly for years. We have many memories together and are so proud of how much she has accomplished over the years," creative director for Rick's Good Eats and Rick's wife Harjot Ghuman-Matharu tells blogTO.

"Lilly tries to come by the restaurant whenever she's visiting home, if her schedule allows. From before we were ever a brick and mortar and were just a pop-up, she always came by and showed her support. We've also catered her 30th birthday party with our food truck a few years ago."

While at the restaurant, Singh took the time to talk to the staff, take pictures with them, discuss the hardships of lockdowns on the restaurant industry and thank them for the food. She also tipped everyone generously.

"She is such a sweetheart and always jokes around with the staff, is super kind and gracious," says Ghuman-Matharu.