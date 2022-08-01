15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about festivals and live music.
Check out Taste of Vietnam as it takes over Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate Vietnamese culture or head out to one of the big ticket concerts that are sure to excite the city.
With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .