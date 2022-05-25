Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
taste of vietnam toronto

There's a huge Vietnamese food festival coming to Toronto this summer

Summer in the city means a ton of food festivals line the streets of Toronto to celebrate its melting pot of different cultures and neighbourhoods.

Get ready to add another food festival to your list this summer because a huge Vietnamese food festival is coming to Toronto.

After a brief hiatus, Taste of Vietnam is back.

The festival will be taking over Nathan Phillips Square for a lively food festival full of live performances, music, activities, a cultural fashion show, and of course a ton of food.

Walk through the festival that will be full of local vendors selling some of their best Vietnamese dishes.

Taste of Vietnam will take place from August 5 through August 6.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

If you’re on the lookout for more food festivals celebrating the different cultures in Toronto, check out this list with some of the top street festivals this summer.

