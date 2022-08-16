Radar
finn wolfhard fanexpo

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is coming to Toronto to meet fans

If you were on the fence about going to FAN EXPO Canada this year then this news might tip you in the attending direction because Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will be making an appearance.

The fan-favourite character, known on screen as Mike Wheeler, is set to head to the convention on both Saturday and Sunday for fans to meet the star.

Wolfhard is no stranger when it comes to visiting Toronto as he has recently surprised staff at both a patio and ice cream joint earlier this summer.

Fans have been quick to voice their happiness that the Canadian actor would be also coming to FAN EXPO.

One even wrote that this announcement made their whole life better.

Quickly getting tickets to the photo-op to meet the star.

Others have asked if there would be a Q&A panel for Wolfhard.

Some have even suggested that all the Stranger Things cast members should do a panel together.

Finn Wolfhard will also be joined by fellow Stranger Things cast members, Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien, with rumours that there will be more cast members announced in the near future.

Lead photo by

Stranger Things
