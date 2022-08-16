Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is coming to Toronto to meet fans

If you were on the fence about going to FAN EXPO Canada this year then this news might tip you in the attending direction because Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will be making an appearance.

The fan-favourite character, known on screen as Mike Wheeler, is set to head to the convention on both Saturday and Sunday for fans to meet the star.

Eddie welcomed Mike into the Hellfire Club & now FAN EXPO Canada is welcoming him to Toronto! Meet @finnwolfhard himself when he joins Joseph Quinn (Eddie) and Grace Van Dien (Chrissy) at FAN EXPO Canada. https://t.co/hBW9ESxB8T pic.twitter.com/9t0etefkRd — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) August 16, 2022

Wolfhard is no stranger when it comes to visiting Toronto as he has recently surprised staff at both a patio and ice cream joint earlier this summer.

Fans have been quick to voice their happiness that the Canadian actor would be also coming to FAN EXPO.

One even wrote that this announcement made their whole life better.

YOU JUST MADE MY LIFE SO MUCH BETTER — ruth bader ginsburg (@rutherolfe) August 16, 2022

Quickly getting tickets to the photo-op to meet the star.

I JUST PURCHASED MY PHOTO OP FOR SUBDAY IM CRYING IM SO HAPPY — ruth bader ginsburg (@rutherolfe) August 16, 2022

Others have asked if there would be a Q&A panel for Wolfhard.

OKAY BUT WHEN IS THE PANEL AND WHAT TIME? I have a Jospeh Quinn photo op Sunday but I cannot miss the panels!!! Hopefully they do one together😫 — sarah‎۞ (@strangemcux) August 16, 2022

Some have even suggested that all the Stranger Things cast members should do a panel together.

please put a panel with Grace and Joe together, and Finn too! — lune | eddissy era (@lunesoul_) August 16, 2022

Finn Wolfhard will also be joined by fellow Stranger Things cast members, Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien, with rumours that there will be more cast members announced in the near future.