Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
stranger things joseph quinn

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is coming to Toronto

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Chrissy, wake up! All Hellfire Club members can rejoice because the one and only Joseph Quinn, a.k.a Eddie Munson from Stranger Things is coming to Toronto.

Quinn is set to make his first North American convention appearance at FAN EXPO Canada 2022.

Not only has Quinn brought tears to Stranger Things' fans' eyes, but he has also become the subject of several memes on TikTok.

One meme involves a catchy rendition of his character attempting to wake up a cheerleader named Chrissy after she is possessed by the show's villain, Vecna.

The beloved Stranger Things actor will appear on Saturday and Sunday of the four-day fan convention and will even attend a Q&A panel.

FAN EXPO Canada is taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 25 to 28.

You can even get an autograph from Quinn for $100, or a photo op with the acclaimed actor for $130. As always, prices are subject to change.

Although the price to meet Quinn doesn't come cheap, it seems like several Stranger Things fans are overwhelmed with excitement.

Some fans are disappointed that they might not be able to meet the star.

Alas, it seems like most fans are thrilled to meet Quinn.

Other celebrity guests set to appear at this Toronto convention include: Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series; Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as William Shatner from Star Trek.

You can check out the complete list of guests and prices here.

Lead photo by

Netflix
