15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this are all about live music and trivia nights.
Doors Open is back this weekend, which opens up historic Toronto sites that usually aren't open to the public, or you can check out one of the various pop-up markets in the city.
With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .