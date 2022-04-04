Canada's Wonderland to feature 3 new food festivals this year

The 2022 season at Canada's Wonderland is just around the corner and the theme park is planning a variety of exciting events for the summer.

The amusement park announced this summer's event line up and it includes both new and beloved events, with a recent announcement detailing a handful of brand new international food festivals.

The park will introduce three new food festivals this summer that will take your tastebuds around the world. The festivals include Taste of Portugal, Taste of Ireland, and Taste of the Caribbean.

"This festival will showcase the best food, drinks, and desserts from more than a dozen countries, plus offer world-class live entertainment, street performers, and more," said Canada's Wonderland in a statement.

The theme park will also be bringing back fireworks on select long weekend dates through the summer months, Brew & BBQ, Oktoberfest, the Canada Day Celebration that will feature live entertainment, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest.

Camp Spooky and KidZfest will be returning for a family-friendly Halloween party that will include live entertainment, family activities, costume parades, and special guest appearances.

Along with these events, the park will be getting a new rustic lodge restaurant inspired by Canadian wilderness that will overlook the Yukon Striker and the Frontier Canada vista.

The theme park will also feature live entertainment this summer including Tundra: A Cirque Experience, dive shows off the Victoria Falls and performances by Snoopy and the Peanuts gang.

Canada's Wonderland officially opens for the 2022 season on April 30. If you can't wait until the end of April, you can purchase a season's gold pass and go to the park preview day on April 24.

For those who love the water park, Splash Works opens on May 28.