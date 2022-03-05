Although it's still winter, the 2022 season at Canada's Wonderland has already been announced.

Canada's Wonderland opens for the season next month and here's what's new this year.

The 2022 season event lineup includes classic events like fireworks during long weekends, a Canada Day celebration with a massive display and live show, the Halloween Haunt, and Winterfest.

New to the park this year is a rustic lodge restaurant that will be the park's biggest dining facility. The restaurant is inspired by the Canadian wilderness and will feature a massive patio overlooking the park's newest coaster, Yukon Striker, and the Frontier Canada vista.

The restaurant will have room for more than 500 people, with indoor and outdoor fireplaces to get cozy around when the nights grow colder.

From funnel cakes to screaming your head off at one of the 17 coasters, get ready to spend the day soaking up all the fun at the beloved amusement park.

Canada's Wonderland officially opens for the 2022 season on Apr. 30. If you can't wait until the end of April, you can purchase a season's gold pass and go to the park preview day on Apr. 24.

For those who love the water park, Splash Works opens on May 28.