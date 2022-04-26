Brand that collaborated with Nas is doing a one-day pop-up in Toronto this weekend

Fashion collaborations have always been popular, even with recent collaborations between Peace Collective and McDonald's Canada or Tim Hortons and Justin Beiber.

If you're looking to upgrade your spring wardrobe all while supporting small businesses then you're in luck because a brand that collaborated with Nas is doing a one-day pop-up at a popular Toronto restaurant.

MingobyDomingo is a Maryland-based Black-owned clothing brand who has collaborated with rapper Nas' Sweet Chicken restaurant during New York Fashion Week last year.

This weekend, the fashion brand will be coming to Toronto for the first time for a one-day pop-up shop at Aunty Lucy's to showcase unreleased items for their upcoming spring collection.

The restaurant will be having walk-in specials for the day as well as selling a collaborative shirt with the fashion brand.

The pop-up shop will be held at Aunt Lucy's in the Annex on April 30 from 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. Make sure to act quickly if you want to check out unreleased items from their upcoming collection.