Toronto is celebrating the return of live entertainment with the Comeback festival

For the past couple of years, we haven't been able to go to live events due to restrictions but Toronto is slowly starting to open back up.

To celebrate the return of live events, Toronto is hosting a three-day festival later this month.

Located at Stackt Market, Comeback is a festival celebrating the community and the city's culture.

The festival will be highlighting a curated mix of local business, art, music, and hospitality, featuring a live music showcase, a restaurant pop-up, an art gallery exhibit and pop-up vendors.

The lineup for the music showcase will be featuring Toronto artists such as Texas King, Deanna Petcoff, Loviet, The High Lovers, 3409, Big Jacks, and Witch Prophet.

The pop-up restaurant will be featuring dishes made by Marissa Leon-John who was on Master Chef Canada. Stop by and nibble on some dishes focused on the theme of food sovereignty.

Stackt Market will also be hosting multiple pop-up vendors so you can shop and support small local businesses.

If you don't think the festival is already jammed-packed with things to do, there will also be an art gallery exhibition by Cry Baby Gallery that will be on-site for you to explore, with works by various local Toronto artists.

Entrance to the festival is free but music and food events require a ticket purchase.

The festival runs from Oct. 22 through Oct. 24.