Toronto is getting a Mid-Autumn festival with floating lanterns and a lion dance

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional Chinese festival celebrated around Southeast Asia and now Toronto is getting a festival this fall.

Waterfront Night Market is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival this weekend at the Stanley Barracks and Hotel X Toronto.

Also known as the Mooncake Festival, the event will feature local food vendors for visitors to grab some of the city's best mooncakes and Asian bites.

There will be live and streamed performances including a traditional Chinese lion dance and a DJ to keep the party going. A highlighted event of the festival is the floating water lanterns that visitors can decorate before sailing them in the water.

There are general admissions and VIP ticket options for the event.

The festival has an age restriction of 19+. Due to the ongoing restrictions, proof of vaccination is required to attend the event.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is on Sept. 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.